Kate and Laurel Imara 15 in. x 16 in. Classic Round Framed Gold Wall Mirror

Looking for a way to glam up the display surfaces in your home. There's no better way to dress your home decor than the Imara tabletop mirror from Kate and Laurel. Each Imara mirror was handcrafted by skilled artisans in India, giving each its own distinct look and quality. Inspired by both modern design and glam style, the Imara has a round frame on a rotating pivot that allows you to quickly and efficiently adjust the angle of the mirror. This lovely mirror features a one-of-a-kind, authentic white marble base, elevating it to create a decadent and dimensional statement piece. You'll also find a scooped indent within the marble that is perfect for housing anything from jewelry to keys, to even makeup. The overall dimensions of this lovely table mirror are 16 in. wide x 3.6 in. deep x 14.5 in. tall, making it a fantastic addition to your console table, vanity or dining table. You won't have to worry about damaging any of your hard surfaces with the Imara mirror, thanks to the protective felt attached to the bottom of the marble base. The Imara is the perfect way to add a warm, decadent accent to your home that'll provide both function and elegance to any space.