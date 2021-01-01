INK+IVY Imani Tufted Chenille 100% Cotton Shower Curtains Machine Washable, Modern Home Bathroom Décor Bathtub Privacy Screen, 72 in x 72 in, Grey

Elevate the look of your bathroom with the INK+IVY Imani Cotton Printed Shower Curtain with Chenille Stripe. This 100% cotton shower curtain features an ivory globally inspired Aztec print with a cotton chenille trim that adds a sophisticated touch. RECOMMENDED - Liner is recommended. Pretty easy to hang on the hooks (NOT INCLUDED) of the shower rod. Coordinating bedding sold seperately. 1 Shower Curtain: 72"W x 72"L For your convenience it's machine washable. Do not use bleach. Due to the nature of the chenille fabric, some shedding will occur naturally in the first 3-4 washes