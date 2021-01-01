Imaman Makeup Vanity with Mirror

This glamorous vanity table is the most beautiful scenery for your home. Thick board tabletop and steel leg design combine with nature and industrial style. The table linen is simple yet stylish and the size is very perfect. A flip-top mirror helps to view your face and hair from multiple angles, offers you perfect reflection while applying makeup. And the interior space can hold any size of cosmetics you want and keep your desktop clean and tidy. And there are 2 drawers with smooth slide rail to store the personal item. The tabletop is wide enough to place the computer, books, or other items, you can use it as both a vanity table and a computer desk without tidying.