Imaman 34.25" Wide Power Wall Hugger Standard Recliner with Massager

This wall hugger design recliner has a modern minimalist style. The classic design will be a valuable addition to your living room or bedroom. This electric massage chair has 2 powerful massage motors, which can easily relieve waist pain and provide a soft and comfortable massage. This reclining massage chair creates a soft suede feel on the skin, allowing you to feel the breath of nature at home. The recliner has a USB jack to charge the device. (Note: The USB port is only suitable for low-power devices, such as computers, mobile phones, and iPad.) The recliner chair foam density backrest of the recliner and the extra-thick cushioning of the seat provide you with the ultimate comfort. The use of high-end materials ensures that the chair is wrinkle-free and very easy to clean. The living room recliner is a super equipped electric recliner with a USB charging port-home theater seats-bedroom and living room chairs can meet any of your needs. Fabric: Brown Polyester Blend