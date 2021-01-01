Imagine Floral Bouquet 19-3/8"X19-3/8" Porcelain F/W Tile

Featuring delicate floral imagery, our Imagine Floral 19-3/8" x 19-3/8" Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile mimics the appearance of traditional decorative wallpaper in a hygienic, long-lasting and versatile material. This square matte tile brings elegance and serenity into any space through floral patterns in soft color tones. These large format tiles undergo a unique third firing process, which ensures color consistency to help create a seamless design for your installation. This tile offers infinite design possibilities and has the ability to reinvent spaces. Its impervious and frost-resistant features make this an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor installations including kitchens, bathrooms, backsplashes, showers, entryways, patios, pools and fireplace facades. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.