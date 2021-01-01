From canon
Canon imageFORMULA P-208II Tiny Document Scanner Handheld Scanner
Advertisement
. - Double Feed Detection. - Moire Reduction. - Automatic Color Detection. - Automatic Page Size Detection. - Blank Page Skipping. - Text Enhancement. - Text Orientation Recognition. - Automatic Resolution Setting. - Smooth Background. - Prevent Bleed Through. - Remove Background. - Shadow Cropping. - Deskew. - Edge Emphasis. - Photograph Corrections. - Three-dimensional Color Correction. - User Preferences Expansion /Connectivity: . - USB 2.0 Compliant Standards: . - ENERGY STAR. - WEEE. - WEEE. - RoHS. - TWAIN. - ISIS. - Energy-Related Products (ErP) Lot 6 Operating Systems: . - Windows XP. - Windows Vista. - Windows 7. - Windows 8. - Windows 8.1. - Apple MacOS X 10.6 - 10.10 Power Supply: . - Consumption: 2.5 W. .