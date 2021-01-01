From gift for softball player
Gift for Softball Player I'm the Ball Mom Softball Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Thought of a funny Softball clothing and with Baseball motives for Softball Player and Ball Mom. Humor for Baseball Player things that with a outfit. I'm the Ball Mom You'll never win the argument with me about the rules of the game 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only