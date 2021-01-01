From thanksgiving gifts by art like wow
Thanksgiving Gifts by Art Like Wow I'm Thankful for Turkey, Thanksgiving, Men Women Kids, Cute Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME ABOVE FOR MORE THANKSGIVING ITEMS & COLORS! I'm thankful for Family, Friends, Love, Health, Home, Food! This thankful, cute & funny turkey design makes a great gift for men, women, kids, boys & girls! Ideal for Thanksgiving or Christmas! Tell everyone what you are thankful for with this unique design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only