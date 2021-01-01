From occupation stem field engineering major designs
Occupation STEM Field Engineering Major Designs I'm Not Just Utility Engineer Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This design is perfect for any analytical, smart, intelligent college or university student, professor, or professional who works on mathematics, math, calculus, science, biology, physics, chemistry, technology, or engineering course, class or subject. Show off your love for industrial, civil, mechanical, electrical, chemical, design, manufacturing, R&D, software, aerospace, industrial, data, computer, petroleum, or any type of engineering with this hilarious item. Great for any geek or nerd. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only