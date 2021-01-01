I'm An Adult Technically T shirt Gifts 18 Birthday I'm An Adult Technically T-shirt Funny 18th Birthday Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This is a good gift for Father's Day, the 18th Birthday, Graduation or just for everyone who is technically adult but still has a childish mind. It's also a great gift for lazy people. Great as a funny student design There's more in your life than paying bills, rents or taxes. Show it with this fun birthday gift for an 18 year old, a soon-to-be-adult. Also great for Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, graduation, and any other occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only