Plant Mama Gifts and Apparel for Plant Lovers I'm about Two Short Crazy Plant Lady Decor Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

I'm about two plants short of crazy. Simple design for a plant person who'd rather stay home and water the plants. Crazy plant lady. Great for a horticulturist or gardener who loves the garden or greenhouse. For those who find their zen while gardening. Cute and funny plant mama or plant daddy gift for those who love plant shopping for hanging plants, house plants, succulents, and cactus. If you're a crazy plant guy or botanical plant lover, show everyone you're a proud plant parent. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only