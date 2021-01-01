Ilse Mirror 40.58 oz. Pitcher

Form and function - the cornerstones of contemporary Scandinavian design - come together perfectly with this beautiful and practical stainless steel water pitcher. Allowing the opportunity to elevate every day, the jug is just right for water or juice and adds elegant yet modern detail to a dinner or breakfast table. With her varied background in interior design - from hotels and restaurants to domestic homes - Ilse Crawford has learned how to balance beauty with practicality. Understanding that human interaction is a major part of a household object, she has created a collection for Georg Jensen that perfectly balances functionality with seriously good looks.