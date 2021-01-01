From mercury row
Illusion in Neutral - 2 Piece Picture Frame Print Set on Paper
This set of abstract painting prints are double matted with a sleek exterior frame for a modern update to your walls. Each painting print has an ethereal feel and features a distinct overlapping scape of misty gray, brown, and white brush strokes. We love that the images are matted with white, gray, and black solid colors that complete the contemporary look of this set. Each piece measures 26'' high and 14'' wide and comes with glass and hanging hardware.