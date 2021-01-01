From safavieh
Safavieh Illusion Collection ILL713M Vintage Distressed Viscose Area Rug, 4' x 6', Blue / Ivory
Advertisement
The high-quality viscose pile fiber adds durability and longevity to these rugs. The power loomed Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years This traditional rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 4' X 6' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches