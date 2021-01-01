Our ever popular flush mount available in an updated form. Featuring die-cast aluminum bases available in Satin Nickel or Polished Chrome with dimensional acrylic diffusers, Clear on the outside and Frost on the inside creating an intriguing optical effect. With increased lumens and better pricing this collection is the second generation in an already famous collection. Use the optional pendant adapter to convert any size to a hanging fixture. Maxim Lighting Illuminaire II 9-in Polished Chrome LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | 57683CLFTPC