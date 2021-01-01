Trademark Fine Art 'Ill Be There' Canvas Art by Tricia Reilly-Matthews

Artist: Tricia Reilly-MatthewsSubject: PeopleStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features two girls sitting in front of a lake. Tricia Reilly Matthews images uniquely capture the tenderness of childhood. Her luscious pastels of angelic children have appeared on many greeting cards, childrens magazines, and puzzles, and her Unicef imagery has earned her worldwide recognition. Tricias strong foundation in illustration combines with her playful compositions to reveal an engaging story in many of her works. She cites Bougereau, Mary Cassatt, Jessie Wilcox Smith, and Edward Hopper as her greatest influences. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.