Jaipur Living Ilias Gray/Tan 6 ft. 7 in. x 9 ft. 6 in. Oriental Area Rug
The Sinclaire collection is a vintage-inspired assortment of faded traditional designs for a casual yet glam statement. The Ilias rug boasts an ornate lattice motif with lustrous metallic details and a cream, gray, silver, and gold colorway. The sleek polyester and polypropylene fibers of this luxe rug lend a chameleon-like shine, offering the unique blend of modernity and timeless distressing. Color: Gray/Tan.