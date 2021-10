This storage coffee table ottoman is ideal for any patio set. Providing for all of your party needs while entertaining guests, as well as general storage needs during the hot summers. Put your extra pool towels in this storage unit, as well as some blankets for cooler nights. Keep some extra plates for those last minute guests, or use it for all of your kids pool toys after a day of fun in the sun. Ideal for any summertime use. Not for use during rain or snow.