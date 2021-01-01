ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara - After Midnight - 0.27 oz | 8 g - Clean, Natural Mascara

About ILIA Mascara What it is: ILIA's Limitless Lash Mascara is an award-winning clean mascara that goes above and beyond the expectations of any natural mascara. Buildable and flake-free, this 99% naturally derived mascara lifts, curls, lengthens and adds just the right amount of volume. How it works: ILIA's lightweight and nourishing mascara is made with a blend of organic Bee and Carnauba Waxes to weightlessly condition each lash, while still keeping them lifted throughout the day. Gentle enough for sensitive eyes, the 99% naturally derived formula also contains organic Shea Butter and fortifying Arginine (keratin) to help boost and enhance your lashes. After testing over 100 mascara wands, we landed on our patented dual-sided brush for a perfectly natural application. Use the shorter side to curl and create volume, then the longer bristles to lift, lengthen and separate. ILIA's Limitless Lash Mascara can be effortlessly removed with water at the end of the day – no scrubbing or tugging required. ILIA Mascara: Everything you need to know Size: 0.27 oz | 8 g Awards: - Best Clean Mascara, Allure's Readers' Choice Awards (2020) - Best Clean Mascara, Allure's Best of Beauty (2019) - Best Natural Mascara, Glamour Magazine (2019)