Elkay ILGR4322R Lustertone 43" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Drainboard 4 Faucet Holes Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay ILGR4322R Lustertone 43" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Drainboard An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay ILGR4322R Features:Sink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your roomSingle bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkMounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier installDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowStraight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom and offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishesHigh-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roastersThis Elkay product is proudly made in the USAFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty useLustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shineElkay ILGR4322R Technologies and Benefits:Sound Guard: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industry.Elkay ILGR4322R Specifications:Sink Length: 43" (left to right)Sink Width: 22" (front to back)Sink Height: 10" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 21" L x 15-3/4" W x 9-7/8" DFaucet Holes: 0 - 5Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2"Faucet Centers: 0, 4", or 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Minimum Cabinet Size: 48"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 4 Faucet Holes