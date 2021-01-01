Jacuzzi ILF6730BUXXXX Ileana™ 67" Solid Surface Free Standing Soaking Bathtub with Reversible Drain Gloss White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Jacuzzi ILF6730BUXXXX Ileana 67" Solid Surface Free Standing Soaking Bathtub with Reversible Drain Jacuzzi ILF6730BUXXXX Features: Solid surface Sculpted Stone™ freestanding tubInsulating properties help keep the bath water warmEasy-to-clean, non-porous white matte or gloss finish that resists bacteria and stainsIntegral linear overflow drain nestled inside the wall of the bathReversible drain with overflowBackrest angle of 26 degrees provides comfortable soaking experienceJacuzzi ILF6730BUXXXX Specifications:Height: 24-1/2" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Length: 67" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Width: 30" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Depth: 17"Basin Bottom Length: 65" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Bottom Width: 15-3/4" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Overflow: YesOverflow Height: 20"Tub Shape: OvalWater Depth: 17Capacity (Gallons): 87Drain Placement: ReversibleDurable Luxecast® solid surface material comprised of mineral composite Freestanding Gloss White