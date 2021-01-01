From dakota fields

Ilene Square Cotton Throw Pillow

$48.32
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Bring an unexpected touch of texture to any bedscape or sofa with this product! Crafted of 100% cotton in a slubby texture, this throw pillow strikes a square silhouette accented by appliqued and embroidered stripes of braiding and fringe. Secured within a convenient zipper closure, a plump polyester fiber insert fills out the design. Designed for everyday use, this pillow can be machine washed using cold water, and tumble dried for fuss-free upkeep. Color: Charcoal, Size: 18" x 18", Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com