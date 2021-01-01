iLeadon Extended Gaming Mouse Pad with Stitched Edges, Large Mousepad 31.5 x 15.7in, Keyboard Mouse Mat with Non-Slip Rubber Base, Water-Resistant.

? Large and Perfect Size? 31.5 x 15.7 ines size is large enough to fit your mouse, gaming keyboard and other desk items. Keep your desktop items well organized, meanwhile protect your desk from scrateches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. Provides you perfect movement space and improves the gaming experience for gamers or the work efficiency in the office. Ultra-smooth Surface? iLeadon desk pads are designed with superfine fiber braided material, the smooth Lycra fabric surface will provide smooth mouse control and pinpoint accuracy. Optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent speed and control, experience maximum comfort while you surf the web, work in the office or play your favorite games. Non-slip Rubber Base? The dense anti-slip shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse and keyboard. It can effectively prevent the mouse and keyboard from sliding and moving. Water Resistant Coating? The surface of the waterproof material