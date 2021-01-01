6'7"x6'7" Wildomar Crosshatch Square Area Rug Gray/Turquoise - Safavieh

Advertisement
Wildomar geometric Shag Rugs are luxurious, medium pile shags- 1.25 inch height- in brilliant solid colors and characteristic geometric patterns. These plush pile shags are made using high-quality synthetic yarns in creating the luxurious textures and vivid hues displayed in this collection. Wildomar shags lend balance and dimension to any room and are an especially decor-smart choice for spacious living areas and contemporary styled home furnishings. Wildomar Shags are power loomed using soft yet durable synthetic yarns for a comforting feel underfoot and lasting beauty. Size: 6'7"X6'7". Color: Gray/Turquoise. Pattern: Crosshatch.