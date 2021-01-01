Bacati - Pink/Grey Ikat Chevron Muslin 10 Pc Girls Crib Set With 4 Muslin Swaddling Blankets for US Standard Crib

Bacati - 10 Pc Crib Set with 2 Crib sheets Includes Comforter, 2 Crib fitted sheets, Dust ruffle, Diaper Stacker, Window Valance and Four Muslin Swaddling Blankets. Soft 100% cotton percale fabric with lofty polyester fill and machine washable. Cotton is a green fabric as it is renewable resource & biodegradable. Cotton is breathable making it more comfortable in extreme climates. Cotton is inherently soft delicate on skin of babies, durable & user friendly. All items are machine washable and gets softer with every wash and are made with premium 100 percent cotton fabrics. Cotton is a green fabric as it is renewable resource & biodegradable. Cotton is breathable making it more comfortable in extreme climates. Cotton is inherently soft delicate on skin of babies, durable & user friendly. Cottons gentle quality makes it appropriate for Babies with very sensitive skin or skin allergies. Premium Bacati signature prints in 100 cotton percale fabrics, beautiful designs, stunning color combinations, optional as decorating choices Bacati, through this mix and match collection, offers a host of coordinating items for your nursery, including: window treatments, blankets, alternate sheets, storage, nursing accessories, toddler bedding, sheets, plush blankets, changing pad covers and many other items that you would need to make your child's room wonderful, comfortable and inviting.