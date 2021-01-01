HON Ignition HONIT202NR90 Fabric Low-Back Office/Computer Chair, Adjustable Arms, Regatta

Ignition seating from HON fits your body, your work and your space. This low-back chair with synchro-tilt and independent back angle offers an exceptional range of motion and is excellent for time-intensive activities. Its high recycled content reduces wood waste. Warranted for users up to 300 lbs. Height- and width-adjustable arms are standard for added comfort. Seat and back upholstery color is Regatta, and frame and base color is Black..The simple, understandable controls include seat height and depth and back height to fit your body, and 2-to-1 synchro-tilt and back angle adjustment to provide comfort.Pneumatic seat height adjustment moves the seat up and down to adapt to various body heights.39"- 44"H x 27.5"W x 42"D.300.Adjustable-height and width arms move up and down, and toward and away from the body to adapt to various body sizes.Regatta Fabric.100% polyester fabric features Nano-Tex soil and stain repellant technology.360-degree swivel provides freedom of movement in any direction.Comfort adjustments include synchro-tilt with 2 to 1 back-to-seat ratio, back angle adjustment, tension and upright lock.19"W x 17, 23"H x 18"W.Width-Height Adjustable.Synchro-tilt mechanism reclines the back at a higher ratio than the seat for proper back alignment.Black plastic base with 5 swivel casters.Clean, geometric form complements any contemporary workspace.Seat glide adjustment moves the seat cushion forward or back to adapt to upper leg length.Controls on this chair are easy to reach and simple to understand, featuring five adjustments including convenient side tension and quick-adjust back angle.Multi-position tilt lock secures the chair at one of several preset reclining angles.Synchro-Tilt.All models are warranted for users up to 300 lbs..Independent back angle adjusts the angle of the back separately from the seat to reduce pressure on the lower spine.One seating platform supports widely diverse body types and job functions. Designed, Engineered & Assembled in the USA