Ignis Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (06-220-17DDRL-35P1)

Collaboration between two interior design masters has produced the Ignis Pendant Light by Cerno and ICRAVE. Both brands thrive on creating simple forms to produce light fixtures that fit aesthetically well in every room. A round, smooth shade balances in harmony with rooms containing wood or metal frame tables and artifacts. Choose between energy efficient LED or the more traditional E26 base lamp. The flexible cord adjusts the Ignis Pendant Light into different positions that dramatically change the lighting effect of a room. Frosted white diffuser option casts a soft hue from under the shade to create an aura that looks like the diffused light surrounding stars and planets. The Ignis Pendant Light is featured in two design options to expand interior design choices. Satin nickel canopy combines with an aluminum and glossy white finish. Black canopy pairs with a distressed brass and glossy white finish. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Distressed Brass and Dark Stained Walnut