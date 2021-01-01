Ignas Dining Table

Features:Table Shape: RoundTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Elm; PlywoodBase Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Elm; PlywoodGloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: PedestalStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Country of Origin: United StatesStyle: TraditionalMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: bothCustom Product: NoDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: NFPA Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 55Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Length When Fully Extended: Overall Width - Front to Back: 55Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 121Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty: