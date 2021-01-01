24" x 36" Highland Mist by Bill Philip Unframed Wall Canvas - Masterpiece Art Gallery

This black and white print is a testament to the beauty and power of simplicity. At the center of the canvas, a sweet Highland bull peers up at you with big expressive eyes, just peeking out from behind its shaggy fringe. This bovine creature's soft wooly coat is offset by its impressively large horns, which point fearlessly towards the sky. This print is great for adding a bit of wild charm and warmth to your rooms and is best paired with other black and white photographs for maximum effect.