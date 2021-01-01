IFS303 Ultra Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Clip for iPhone iPad iPod Android or PC with FM Radio AUX SD and Speakerphone Outdoor and.

THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING- The iFS303 is the ideal gift for anyone who loves to enjoy their music anytime, anyplace. With a strong carabiner clip, effortlessly hook your speaker to any backpack, belt loop, bicycle, keychain. and away you go! BRINGS FUN TO ANY TASK OR JOURNEY- With 5-6hrs of battery life, take your music along with you. So portable it enhances fun activities -car trips, hikes, BBQs, picnics at the beach. and boring tasks too- workplace, housework, cooking, yard work SO EASY TO USE- Even your technophobe family member will be able to work the iFS303 right away. Switch between bluetooth, wireless, Micro SD/TF, FM radio and AUX in under 6 seconds WOW YOUR FRIENDS WITH AMAZING SOUND- The audio packs the punch of a boombox, its super easy to pair. your iFS303 bluetooth speaker will be the envy of your friends & family RISK FREE & PEACE OF MIND. We offer an incredibly generous 12 month warranty, so if you