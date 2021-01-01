Padholdr IFIT XPS18 Series Tablet Holder with Heavy Duty Wall Mount (PHIFXPS18HDWALL)

The open design of the iFit XPS18 holder allows you to access all of the necessary buttons, and also access the charging port to keep your Dell XPS18 charged. The Padholdr iFit XPS18 series holder is designed to specifically fit the Dell XPS 18 Tablet. The iFit holder is designed so you can lock your XPS18 in the holder, or be able to slide the tablet in and out of the holder. The iFit XPS18 also comes standard with a VESA 75X75 and 100X100 mounting pattern.