Padholdr iFit Air Series Tablet Holder Heavy Duty Mount with 20-Inch Arm (PHIFA001S20)

Holder Specifications Tablet Size Range width 6.7' / 170.2mm Works With Apple iPad Air Lockable Design Included with each iFit holder is a set of locking Allen bolts to assemble the holder. To allow the tablet to easily come out of the holder simply remove one of the tensioner spacers and now your tablet can come in and out freely. Anti-scratch Design The inside of the iFit series holder has a custom stamped out flocking material adhered to the Lexan that allows your iPad to easily slide in and out of the holder and prevent your iPad from getting scratched up over time. Works Vertical and Horizontal We designed our iFit series to be able to work in portrait (horizontal) and landscape (vertical) configurations. If you are looking to have access to portrait and landscape modes frequently purchase our swivel mount accessory. Cut outs for access to controls and ports All Aluminum top to bottom the heavy duty mounts are manufactured out of all aluminum Works on Flat and Curved Surf