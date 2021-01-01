IF980 iTTL Dedicated AutoFocus Speedlight Flash with LCD Display for Nikon Z50 Z7 Z6 D6 D5 D4 D850 D810 D780 D750 D610 D500 D7500 D7200 D5600 D5500.

MULTI POSITION - The IF-980 has an adjustable tilt head with six positions: -7 to 90. The -7 downward tilt allows you to fully illuminate your subject when shooting close-up. You can also twist it to the left up to 90 and to the right up to 180. MULTI ZOOM - The IF-980 covers a 24-180mm range (in 35mm full frame format) and extends to 18-180mm with the diffuser panel in place. In auto mode the zoom range is stepless, it does not set at 24mm, 35mm, etc, but matches the exact focal length of the zoom lens for optimal lighting. LOW LIGHT AUTO FOCUS - The IF-980 has an autofocus assist for low-light photography. Additionally the flash provides an independent AF assist. When a flash is mounted to the camera, the AF Assist option is enabled. The normal AF Assist light will not be used, instead the flashes autofocus assist system will take effect. i-TTL - The flash and ambient light are reflected by the subject through the camera lens a