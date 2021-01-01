Sew Quilter Fabric Sewing Sewer Gift If You See A Seam Ripper Now Is Not A Good Time Funny Sewing Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you see a seam ripper now is not a good time. Great design if you are sewer, seamstress or a quilter and you enjoy sewing fabrics with your sewing machine. Sewing and quilting is an amazing hobby and fun craft and you can join, fasten and repair any fabrics you want. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only