If You Could See Me Now Framed Wall Decor

We've all experienced tragic losses in our lives. Sometimes the best way to mourn is to think about our loved ones enjoying heaven! This beautiful Brown & Cream If You Could See Me Now Framed Art is the perfect sympathy gift and a wonderful reminder that salvation brings us eternal life. With a calming mountain and tree portrait, a cream-colored background, a detailed brown frame, a beautiful poem, and clear glass, this piece will help you through the difficult times in life. Details: Length: 20" Width: 14 1/8" Thickness: 1" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 2 - D-Rings & 1 - Wire Full Text: If You Could See Me Now, You Wouldn't Shed A Tear. Though You May Not Understand Why I'm No Longer Here. Remember My Spirit, That's The Real Me. I'm Still Very Much Alive, Oh, If You Could Only See! I've Beheld Our Father's Face. I've Touched My Savior's Hand. The Angels All Rejoiced As I Entered The Primised Land. Beyond The Gates Of Pearl, I Walk On Golden Streets. I've Touched The Walls Of Jasper, Dipped My Foot In The Crystal Sea. The Beauty Is Beyond Words, Nothing Can Compare. I've Even Seen Your Mansion; Someday I Will Meet You There. Allow Jesus To Be Your Guide, His Word Will Show You The Way. So, Please, Don't Cry! We Will Meet Again Someday! Copyright Patsy Stambaugh Deskins