IENZA 2 RCA Male / 2 RCA Female Piggyback to 3.5mm TRS Female Audio Y Adapter Splitter Cable Wire Cord, RCA to 3.5mm Female (6-Ft)

Specifications: RCA with piggyback to 3.5mm TRS Female, 6-ft long. This RCA cable will easily allow you to connect smartphones, Android, iPhone, tablets, MP3 players, Amazon Echo dot, Echo input, Google Home, gaming devices and other mobile devices to any RCA-enabled speakers, stereo receiver, home audio system, TV, HDTV, etc. The RCA piggyback design enables your component inputs to be expanded to allow more connections. This cable is also known as: 3.5mm Female to 2RCA Audio Auxiliary Stereo Y Splitter Cable (6ft), 3.5mm Female to 2- Male/Female RCA Adapter Cable, 3.5mm Female to 2RCA Male / Female ienza is a registered trademark and a registered Amazon brand. Use of the ienza trademark without the prior written consent of ienza, LLC. may constitute trademark infringement and unfair competition in violation of federal and state laws. ienza products are developed as cost-effective alternatives to OEM parts. They are not necessarily endorsed by the OEMs.