ienjoy Home Hotel Collection Luxury Soft Brushed Bed Sheet Set, Hypoallergenic, Deep Pocket, Twin, Gray

LUXURY AND COMFORT-You'll be amazed at how silky soft, and comfortable these luxurious bed sheets are! ienjoy Home luxury sheet sets are designer sheets at an unbelievable price. The perfect fit for any room in your house - bedroom, guest room, kids room, dorm room, RV, vacation home. Great gift idea for men and women, Moms and Dads, Valentine's - Mother's - Father's Day, Birthday, and Christmas. CLASSIC TAILORED LOOK - Set includes: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet (with deep pockets), and two pillowcases. Twin/TwinXL come with one pillowcase. HIGH QUALITY - Ultra soft microfiber fabric woven with the finest craftsmanship. Good hand feel and very cozy to sleep on. Fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. Machine wash in cold, and quick dries on tumble dry low. More durable than any cotton! Hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites TREMENDOUS SELECTION - Colors include Aqua, Black, Burgundy, Chocolate, Cream, Gold, Gray, Ivory, Light Gray, Navy, Purple, Sage, Taupe, and White. Patterns include Arrow, Blossoms, Burst of Vines, Coarse Paisley, Houndstooth, Honeycomb, Make A Wish, Mercedes, Polkadot, Puffed Chevron, Quatrefoil, Ribbon, Scallops, Soft Floral, Stippled, Thatch, Vines, and Wheatfield. TWIN SIZE BED SHEET SET INCLUDES: 1 Twin Fitted Sheet: 39" W x 75" L +16"; 1 Twin Flat Sheet: 66" W x 96" L; 1 Standard Pillowcase: 20" W x 30"