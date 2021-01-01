Idyll Gray Tufted Button Upholstered Leather Chesterfield Sofa EEI-3441-GRY

Advertisement
84" Leather Chesterfield SofaPolishedElegant Tufted ButtonsDense Foam PaddingSinuous Spring SystemNon-Marking Foot CapsSofa Weight Capacity: 900 lbs.Rollick in the luxurious expanse of the Idyll Leather Chesterfield Sofa. Featuring soft leather upholstery, rolled arms and tufted button accent details, dense foam padding, and a sinuous spring system for responsive support, Idyll creates a lushly comfortable seating environment that invites lingering conversations and leisure time. This 84-inch sofa comes with elegant leather upholstery in this designer couch sure to become the focal point of your home. Supported by a sturdy polished stainless steel frame, enhance your living room decor with the timeless look of this vintage sofa couch. Weight Capacity: 900 lbs. Set Includes: One - Idyll Tufted Button Chesterfield Sofa