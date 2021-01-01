40'' Width Rectangular Bathroom Makeup Vanity Mirror With LED Lights Wall Mounted Anti-Fog Memory Dimmable Touch Sensor Horizontal/Vertical Warm White

The Homewerks LED Bathroom Mirror will brighten up your space. Integrated LED lighting surrounds all 4 sides of the mirror, bringing light to your room and enriching the details in the reflections. This lighting mirror will be the perfect makeup mirror and can even help during shaving. Anti-fog ensures a clear reflection during steamy showers in the morning so you don't have to waste time cleaning your mirror. Size: 24" x 32", Finish: Black