23" Width 180 Bottles Capacity Wine Cooler Dual Zone 18 Cu.ft. / 520 L

our Freestanding wine cooler:are inspired by you to fit seamlessly into your lifestyleand suit yourspecific wine storage needs.This large capacity design has a 23" widthand is perfect for a wine collector or avid entertaineras it will store and display up to 180 bottles ofyour favorite wine.Model SW-180Temperature 41℉-68℉Door Type Stainless Steel DoorNumber of Shelves 8Refrigerant R600aVoltage 115V/60HZRated current 1.4AVolume 18.36 cu.ft. / 520 LitreWidth 23.43 inchDepth 27.36 inchHeight 73.43 inchGross Weight 196.21 lbsDepth with handle 29.53" x 23.43" x 73.43"Depth without handle 27.36 x 23.43" x 73.43"Door lock yesCooling type compressorReversible door NoShelf material beech woodNumber of cooling zone 2Temperature (Max) 68℉Temperature (Min)41℉ Color/Finish: Black/Silver