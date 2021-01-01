From elan
Elan Idril Sconce Idril LED Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elan Idril Sconce Idril LED Wall Sconce Features:Etched acrylic diffusersDurable steel construction443 lumen output is similar to a 40W incandescent lightFully compatible with most aftermarket dimmersWarm white LEDs create a friendly and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for homes, restaurants, offices, and light commercial spaces80+ CRI LEDs produce top-notch color quality in the industryETL listed for dry locations onlyFully covered under warranty for 3 yearsDimensions:Height: 22.5"Width: 4.75"Extension: 2.75"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4.75"Backplate Depth: 2" Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesBulb Type: LEDSocket Type: None (Integrated LED Engine)Total Wattage: 17Lumen Output: 443Color Temperature: 3200K (Warm White)Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Dimmable: YesVoltage: 120 (U.S. Standard Line Voltage) Chrome