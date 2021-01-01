From qvs

QVS IDEU-2SVB 14 in. IDE ATA & 133 Dual Drives Translucent Shielded Silver Round Internal Bulk Cable

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

QVS IDEU-2SVB 14 in. IDE ATA & 133 Dual Drives Translucent Shielded.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com