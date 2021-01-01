Identity Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Two Handles and Drain Assembly (1.0 GPM)

Balancing sleek curves with stylish simplicity, the product features distinct contours that bring a modern touch to timeless decor. All Symmons products are designed with the customer in mind; the proof is in the details. Plated in a scratch-resistant finish over solid metal, this lavatory faucet has the durability to add contemporary styling to your bathroom for a lifetime. The high spout height with a straight arc design allows enough clearance to access your sink, regardless of whether you're filling a cup or just washing your hands. With an ADA-compliant lever-handle design, this double-handle bathroom faucet enables every user to easily adjust water temperature with ease. At an eco-friendly low flow rate of 1.0 gallons per minute, this bathroom faucet is WaterSense certified so that you can conserve water without sacrificing performance, saving you money on your water bill. This model includes everything you need for quick installation, including ceramic disc valves to prevent dripping, supply hoses for connection, and coordinating pop-up drain assembly with a lift rod for convenience. With features that are crafted to last and a style that is designed to please, the product is a seamless addition to your bathroom and is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. Finish: Chrome