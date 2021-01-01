From modern rugs
Identity Hand-Tufted Wool Fuchsia Area Rug
This rug exemplifies the cutting edge of artistry and design. With smooth lines and deeply carved textures, identity is as a rich in texture as in visual presence. The high-low pile delivers a stirring tactile experience. With a distinct urban and cosmopolitan feel, the rug plays a vital everyday role,not only as an expression of individuality but as part of the shelter that sustains. Cruelty-free and made with biodegradable, all-natural materials. Rug Size: Round 6'