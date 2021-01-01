iDefender+ External USB A > A Audio Ground Loop Eliminator

REMOVE UNWANTED NOISE - Silence buzzing caused by unwanted ground loops from your audio chain at home or in your car sound system. Available in 3 connection versions: USB A input to A output, USB C input to C output, USB C input to A output DEFEND AGAINST TOO MANY EARTHS - Disconnects the USB power from the PC, laptop, or other USB music source to eliminate multiple earths which cause noise interference IMPROVE SOUND QUALITY - Signcantly reduces system noise floor and increases dynamic contrast, warmth and resolution in your music with a measurable difference. Retains USB 3.0 high speed data transfer technology for optimal signal transmission ROOM FOR MORE SOLUTIONS - Use an iPower 5V power supply (sold separately) into the side USB C port for clean DC power on USB powered devices. Not to worry, other 5V power supplies used will benefit from additional noise filtration NOTE: The iDefender+ is only a solution for noise gene