Lenovo IdeaPad S540 14" Notebook, Intel i7, 12GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home (81V00002US)

Powered by an advanced processor, 14" Lenovo IdeaPad S540 offers you heavy-duty performance in addition to its premium look and feel. Enjoy the style of its narrow-bezel display and diamond-cut aluminum chassis. Trust its processor and graphics to handle whatever you need them to do, while its excellent battery life gives you all the time you need to do it..1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.45Wh lithium polymer battery with a run time of up to 10 hours.Narrow top and side bezels make this Full HD touchscreen display prominent.12GB RAM smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing applications.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects and/or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.p65warnings.ca.gov.1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor with up to 4.9GHz speed and 8MB cache memory.Comes with preloaded Microsoft Office 365 (30 day trial) and McAfee LiveSafe (30 day trial) software.14" screen provides a great movie watching experience.Intel integrated UHD Graphics provides everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS display with anti-glare filter for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance.A backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.Includes: notebook, charger, and user guide.512GB M.2 NVMe SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1 wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.Whether you're listening to your favorite playlist or hosting an online meeting, you'll hear everything clearly, thanks to immersive Dolby Audio and upward-facing 2W speakers. Safety Data Sheet