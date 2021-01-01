Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro 16" Laptop, 16.0" QHD (2560 x 1600) Display, Intel Core i5-11300H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD Storage, NVIDIA GeForce MX450, Windows 11 Pro, 82L9006BUS, Storm Grey

The IdeaPad 5i Pro (16") features a massive 16:10 2.5K QHD 350 nits display that's bright enough for direct sunlight; 4-side narrow bezels make the most of screen real estate, and colors come alive in a 100% sRGB color gamut Enjoy unconstrained performance fueled by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics Simply open your Lenovo laptop to get started instantly - thanks to its infrared camera, you can use facial recognition and instant, Smart Login Free yourself from the outlet with the long-lasting battery life, enhanced by Rapid Charge Express, with a 15-minute charge giving you three additional hours of productivity or entertainment Experience sound that moves around you with breathtaking realism through Dolby Atmos over dual speakers; pinpoint in-game sounds in 3D space; feel like you're inside your favorite song; or immerse yourself more deeply in your shows and movies with crystal-clear and complex soundscapes