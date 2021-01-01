From lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Home and Business Laptop (Intel i3-10110U 2-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6' Touch HD (1366x768), Intel UHD, Wifi, Bluetooth.
10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U 2.60GHz Processor (upto 4.1 GHz, 4MB Cache, 2-Cores) ; Intel UHD Integrated Graphics 8GB DDR4 RAM (4GB Onboard + 4GB SODIMM) ; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam 15.6' HD (1366x768) 60Hz Touchscreen Display; 40W Power Supply, 2-Cell 35 WHr Battery; Abyss Blue Color 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, SDXC Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Windows 10 Home-64, Includes OfficeSuite Activation Card(Office Pack;Lifetime license for 1 user;1 Windows PC)