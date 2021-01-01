Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6' FHD Anti-Glare LED Backlit Laptop, AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 4500U up to 4.0GHz, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, Webcam, 802.11ac, Bluetooth.

15.6' anti-glare LCD with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution presents crisp, bright visuals. LED backlighting provides a thinner, more energy-efficient screen. Dual speakers with Dolby Audio helps bring Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor for the speed you need. Enjoy smooth multitasking. The 4500U integrates six cores based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture. They are clocked at 2.3 (guaranteed base cl 8GB of memory is available to run your powerful programs and games. Memory is expandable by up to 12GB. Additional memory is sold separately. 1TB (1000GB) hard drive provides plenty of storage space. Features Wireless-AC (802.11ac) for high-performance, cable-free networking. Share files in the Cloud, monitor your social media and exchange e-mail. Bluetooth technology lets you wirelessly connect The Window 10 defends your desktops using built-in security tools that always stay current with the latest threats. Proactively safeguard your organization with enterprise-level security on a