Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6' Customized Business Laptop 10th Gen Quad-Core Intel i5-10210U 12GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD 2TB HDD HD Nano-Edge Touchscreen.

[Feature]: 10th Gen Intel Quad Core i5-1035G1 Processor with UHD Graphics deliver powerful performance for everyday tasks Keep your privacy intact with a physical shutter for your webcam Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2x2/160) Gig+ and Bluetooth 5.0 [Processor]:Intel Core i5 Quad-core Processor Intel i5-10210U 6 MB Cache, Base Clock 1.6Ghz, Max Boost Clock Ghz, [Display]: 15.6' Touchscreen LCD with LED-Backlit Anti-Glare HD (1366 x 768) Display [Memory & Storage]:12GB DDR4 Memory 512GB Solid State Drive (Boot SSD) + 2TB HDD, Original Factory Box will be opened and resealed for Upgrade.